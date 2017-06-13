OBITUARY: Joy Earlene Tidwell Brooks

Joy Earlene Tidwell Brooks, age 77 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away June 12, 2017.

Preceded in death by husband, Luther Brooks and son in law, Gordon Hughes.

Survived by: daughters, Cindy (Jeff) Parris and Teresa Hughes; brother, Jerry (Lynn) Tidwell; grandchildren, Alana (Alex) Wassel and Felicia (Jason) Raines, Brooke (Jon) Stokes; great grandchildren, Eliam and Isaac Raines and Dolly Wassel and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment Five Point Cemetery, Fairview, Tenn. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

