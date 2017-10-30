OBITUARY: Joyce Burdette Fountain

Joyce Burdette Fountain, age 70, of the Leipers Fork community, passed away

October 29, 2017.

She was born in Franklin, Tennessee, to the late Clyde and Stella Burdette. Joyce was a cook for several years at the Country Boy Restaurant and Toby’s Chicken Kitchen. What she loved most, was loving and caring for all her special children that she raised as her own.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Bubba Fountain. Joyce leaves behind her daughter, Courtney (Rico) Arriaga of Columbia, Tennessee; brother, Clyde Burdette, Jr. of Nunnelly, Tennessee; sister in-law, Nancy Burdette of Leipers Fork, Tennessee; nieces, Stacy Burdette of Leipers Fork, Tennessee and Kim Clark of Columbia, Tennessee; nephew, Jason Burdette of Bon Aqua, Tennessee; grandchildren, Maria Nieto, Cristian Lopez, Cason and Agustina Arriaga; great niece and nephews, Ty, Blane, Caleb and Hanna Burdette; special boys, Gary (Brandy) Howell of Primm Springs, Tennessee and Hoss (Kim) Howell of Clarksville, Tennessee, and several other loving family members.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, JJ King officiating. Burial will follow in Leipers Fork Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason, Blane, Caleb and Ty Burdette, Gary and Hoss Howell, Danny Pewitt and Rico Arriaga. Memorials may be made to the Fountain Youth Education Fund c/o First Bank. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday and two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com