OBITUARY: Judith Anne Daugharthy Bennett

Judith Anne Daugharthy Bennett, age 71 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017.

She was preceded in death by parents, Gordon Max and Dorothy Allen Daugharthy and son, Samuel G. Sharbutt. Survived by: husband of 43 years, Robert S. Bennett, daughter Suzanne (Kevin) Robbins and brother, Jim (Barbie) Daugharthy.

Memorial graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Pastor Ryan Bennett officiating. Memorials may be made to the local animal shelter, http://www.adoptwcac.org/177/Giving-to-the-Shelter or the Second Harvest Food Bank, http://secondharvestmidtn.org/.