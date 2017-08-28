OBITUARY: Judy Lovell

Judy Lovell, age 65, passed away Aug. 26, 2017.

She was longtime owner and operator of D&T Pub in Franklin, and was a retired employee of Nashville Electric Service, a faithful friend and caretaker for many people.

She was preceded in death by her parents, J.P. and Grace Copeland Lovell and brother, Phil Lovell. Survived by: son, Joel L. (Laci Greer) Reed of Franklin, Tenn.; brothers, Bobby (Carolyn Stevens) Lovell of Franklin, Tenn., and Chip (Christy) Lovell of Spring Hill, Tenn.; sister, Carol Lovell (Billy) McArthur of Franklin, Tenn.; sister in law, Donna Lovell of Spring Hill, Tenn.; grandchildren, Baylee Grace Reed and Kelsi Sikora of Franklin, Tenn.; best friends Valarie Padgett and Bettina Funte of Franklin, Tenn., lifelong friend Peggy Haga of

Springfield, Tenn., and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted beginning at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be friends at the VFW Post 4893. Memorials may be made to the Judy Lovell Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Monday and two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com