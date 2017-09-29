OBITUARY: June Jones

June Jones, age 89, of Springfield, Tenn., passed away Sept. 28, 2017.

She was born in Toronto, Canada, to the late William Cain and Sarah Burton. She is preceded in death by her husband, George W. Jones; son, George Jones, Jr.; daughters, Robin Jones Griggs and Lee Anne Carlton and brother, Don Cain. Survived by daughter, Eve Marie (James) Barrett; grandchildren, Shannon Jones, Pamela Tison, Michelle Ellison, Heather Williams, Jamie Wood, Destinye Lavender, Crystal Hicks, Michael Griggs and Terry Lee Carlton; 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin. David Davis will officiate. Memorials may be made to the June Jones Memorial Fund.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES

