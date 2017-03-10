OBITUARY: Karen Cash McCarty

Music was central to the life and legacy of Karen Cash McCarty who passed away on March 5, 2017.

Karen was born in Lakeland, Fla., on Sept. 18, 1941, to Waleska Henson Cash and Hugh Lamar Cash. Karen’s love for the piano began at the age of five when she discovered a genuine gift for playing the piano. Becoming an accomplished pianist, piano teacher, and church musician with Brentwood United Methodist Church brought her tremendous joy. Karen graduated cum laude from Belmont College with a Bachelor of Music degree in Piano Pedagogy. She was the director of the Belmont College Piano Preparatory Department for many years, accompanied the Sonshine Youth Choir of Brentwood UMC on 21 summer tours, traveling throughout the United States and Canada, as well as being the pianist for the Chancel Adult Choir at her church. She taught piano to dozens of students over the years, many quite talented and some quite sullen. Several of her grandchildren had the honor of being her piano students.

Karen married the love of her life, Charles Richard McCarty, on November 20, 1959. They were married for 57 years. Charlie survives her, as does her daughter Laura (Peter) Strianse, and granddaughters Noel and Anabel Strianse. Her precious first grandchild, Nicholas Strianse, passed away in 2011. She is also survived by her son Lex (Sherrie) McCarty and grandchildren Lexie and Edyn McCarty, and by her son Ben (Karen) McCarty, and grandchildren Macy, Sydney and Clay McCarty. Additional survivors include her brother Robert (Fiona) Cash, niece Kiki Cash, and sister-in- law Barbara McCarty.

A service celebrating Karen’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on March 14 in the Sanctuary at Brentwood United Methodist Church. Visitation with the family will begin at 9 a.m. in the Narthex prior to the service. Genesis Sunday School class will act as honorary pallbearers. A brief service at the church columbarium will follow.

Karen’s family would like to extend a note of gratitude to the staff at Abe’s Garden in Nashville, Tenn., especially those in House B, who gave Karen loving and dignified care throughout the final months of her life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Karen’s memory to: BUMC Youth Choir Tour Fund, Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377- 0775.