OBITUARY: Karen Gilfillan

Karen Gilfillan, a resident of the Heritage in Brentwood Tenn., passed peacefully July 8, 2017 surrounded by her children.

Born and raised in Northwest Ohio, She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Dick (Homey) and her parents, Paul and Juanita Woodard.

Karen was a writer, poet and master gardener with a zest for life that was unmatched. Her green thumb was legendary as was her ability to make folks feel as if they were the most important people on the planet. She always had a smile on her face and wanted to please others.

Karen is survived by her children, Kim Robertson (Bill) and Clay Carpenter (Laurie) of Brentwood; step-children, Stefanie Bacon (Roger) of Santa Barbara Calif., Daniel Gilfillan (Maria) of Kailua Hi., and Julie Ingram (John) of Evergreen Colo.; her brothers, Terry Woodard (Mary) and Jerry Woodard; and grandchildren Max and Maggie Robertson, Colin and Zach Carpenter, Hunter, Morgan and Julian Bacon, Maya Gilfillan, Jackson and Sara Ingram.

Karen will be truly missed by many at the Heritage who welcomed her so fully when she arrived. She will always be remembered for a keen sense of humor and a willingness to listen. She liked to think of herself as a “tough old broad”. This was a guise to cover the immense heart and generosity she could not hide.

Per Karen’s wishes there will be no memorial or funeral. In lieu of any flowers or other remembrances the family asks any bequests be made to Willowbrook Hospice in Franklin. Their caring and help during Karen’s last days was immeasurable.