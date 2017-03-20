OBITUARY: Kathey Gwynne Butler

Kathey Gwynne Butler, age 66 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away March 17, 2017.

She was born in Murfreesboro, Tenn., to the late Robert and Mary Evalyn Gwynne. She was a member of Christ United Methodist church. Kathey graduated from Smyrna High School, received her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee and her Master’s degree from Vanderbilt University.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Butler and brother, Robert Gwynne, Jr. Survived by son, Brad Camp and sister, Anne Camp. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Room at the Inn or Stephen Ministry, information can be found at www.christumcfranklin.org.

