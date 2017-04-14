OBITUARY: Kathleen Jones

Kathleen Jones, 88, died April 14, Good Friday, at Grace Healthcare in Franklin, where she has resided since 2010.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her daughter, Karen (Jimmy) Hailey; son, Mike (Fran) Woods; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Harold Jones; her son, Russ Woods; and granddaughter, Bridget Woods.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Grace Healthcare Staff for providing a warm, caring environment and to Guardian Hospice for their care and comfort.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Healthcare Activities Center, 1287 W. Main St., Franklin, TN 37064.

A graveside service will be held beginning at 10 a.m. at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Ln, Nashville, TN 37221.

On online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com, 615-377- 0775.