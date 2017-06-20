OBITUARY: Kathleen Wright McNally

Kathleen Wright McNally, age 94 of Franklin, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Kathleen was born in Louisville, Ky., on March 31, 1923, daughter of the late Joseph and Florence Wright.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul T. McNally

Survivors include her children, Gary (Kathryn) McNally, Paula Kasalis, Carol McNally and Kevin (Paul Bizub) McNally; sister, Carolyn Decker; grandchildren, Heather McNally, Stephanie (Tarun) Palep and Jennifer (Ian) Willison; great grandchildren, Anika, Hanna and Maya Palep and Cooper Willison; nephews, Wayne Burke and Rex Decker, Jr.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church where a Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. with Father Bala Showraiah officiating.

Burial will take place in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday at St. Andrew Cemetery.

Memorials made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Loving memory of Kathleen Wright McNally.

