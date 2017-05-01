OBITUARY: Kerry Joe Stovall

Kerry Joe Stovall, 65, passed away April 30, 2017.

Mr. Stovall was a lifelong resident of the Burwood Community. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved his job. He drove a dump truck for 47 years before retiring last year.

He was preceded in death by wife, Teresa Martin Stovall; parents, Wallace “Stovepipe” and Gertie Andrews Stovall and sister, Karen Johnson. Survived by: sons, Brandon Stovall and Cody Stovall; daughters, Jessica Cash and Ashley (Kevin) Hargrove; sister, Kathey (Chuck) Payne; grandchildren, Kacie and Weston Stovall, Kaleigh, Jack, Jacob and Carter Cash, Samuel Stovall Martin, Maddie Bible and Elsie Grace Hargrove.

Memorial services will be conducted 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Gary Fewell officiating. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

