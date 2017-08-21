OBITUARY: Kimberly Grubbs Toon

Kimberly Grubbs Toon, age 56, of Arrington, Tenn., passed away Aug. 17, 2017.

Mrs. Toon retired from State of Tennessee Dept. of Safety after 30 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Brown Grubbs, Sr. and niece, Julie Shores. Survived by: husband, Jack Toon, daughter, Amanda (Brian) Hirschi; son, Tristin Ybanez Toon; sister, Delane (Steve) Shores; brother, Ed, Jr. (Phyllis) Grubbs; grandchildren, Cason and Emma Hirschi; mother in law, Katherine Cooper Toon; sister in law, Janice Rhine and other loving family members and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Bro. James Miller and John Koelz officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com