OBITUARY: Lamar P. “Bud” Poovey

Lamar P. “Bud” Poovey, age 89 of Spring Hill, Tenn,. passed from this earth on July 14, 2017.

Born March 8, 1928 in Hickory, N.C., to the late Carl Preston Poovey and Denise Cloniger Poovey. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Lamar was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Spring Hill, Tenn. He proudly served in the US Navy for 25 years and was a veteran of three wars. He retired in 1970 as a Chief Petty Officer. He was a member of the local VFW Post 4969 in Columbia, Tenn., and the Fleet Reserve Association, Chapter 44 in Columbia. After his military career, he later retired in 1990 from the US Post Office in Escondido, Calif.

He is preceded in death by four siblings. He leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Helen Poovey, sons, Wayne Preston Poovey (Melody), Richard Daryl Poovey and Alan Lee Poovey; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at Faith Lutheran Church, Pastor Curt Hoover officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. prior to the service. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Fleet Reserve Association. Burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery with full military honors. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or the Wounded Warrior Project.

