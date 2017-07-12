OBITUARY: Larry A. Helms

Larry A. Helms, age 75 of Chattanooga, Tenn., passed away on July 3, 2017 due to health complications.

Larry was born in Matthews, N.C., raised his family in Chattanooga, and spent his last few years in Ashland City, Tenn., to be close to his family. Larry was a retired preacher of the gospel and ministered to the deaf members at several congregations in the Chattanooga area including Hixson Church of Christ, Mountain Creek Church of Christ and Middle Valley Church of Christ. Larry also spent time as a missionary preaching the gospel and helping to establish several deaf ministries across the country. He was a graduate of the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton, N.C., and he went on to graduate from the Christian School of Evangelism in Chattanooga, Tenn. Larry was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and earned his rank of Eagle Scout. Larry never knew a stranger and always loved to make people laugh. He loved to play, coach and watch sports but more than anything in life, he loved God and he loved his family. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Wood Helms and his two sons, Kevin (LuciAnn) and Michael (Gina) Helms and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Tony Helms. Services celebrating the life of Larry Helms will be held at Hermitage Church of Christ at 4004 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage, Tenn., on Sunday, July 16 .

Visitation will be at 1 p.m. and the memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that memorial contributions be made to Bridges for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 935 Edgehill Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203.