OBITUARY: Larry McKenzie Thomas

Larry McKenzie Thomas, age 73, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Aug. 17,

2017.

He was born in Lee County, N.C. to the late Raymond and Ruby Thomas. Larry

attended Sanford Business College in North Carolina. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve. Larry retired from JC Penney after working for them for 37

years. He attended Church of the City where he was a member of the Senior Adult

Men’s Sunday School Class.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Carol Reynolds. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Nancy Thomas of Franklin, Tenn.; son, Craven (Greg Akin) Thomas of Thompson’s Station, Tenn.; daughter, Kimberly (Danny) Forsee of Franklin, Tenn.; grandchildren, McKenzie Forsee, Joshua Forsee, and Ella Forsee, all of Franklin, Tenn.; brothers, Jimmy (Sally) Thomas of Southern

Pines, N.C., Steve (Donna) Thomas of Southern Pines, N.C. and Russell (Diane)

Thomas of Sanford, N.C.; sister, Janet Dickerson of Sanford, N.C. and many other loving family members.

A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Pastor Ed Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry’s Sunday School Class. Memorials may be made to the Church of the City. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794- 2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com