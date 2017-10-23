OBITUARY: Laura Fair Wilson Logan

Laura Fair Wilson Logan, age 97, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Oct. 22, 2017.

She was a devoted mother who loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Otey Logan; parents, James and Bama Wilson; siblings, James Wilson, Nettie B. Wilson Johnson, Effie Maude Wilson Logan, Annie Bell Wilson Howell, Clara Mae Wilson Rust and Dorothy Mae Wilson; great grandchildren, Matt Claiborne and Reid Conner. Survived by her children, Pamela Waters, Joyce House, Ottie (Larry) Raines and Marc (Janet) Logan; grandchildren, Candice Waters (Barry) Connor, Chris (Tonya) Waters, Stacy House, Melody Raines Garland, Tiffany Raines (Chris) Cardona, Heather Logan and Elizabeth Logan; 13 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment, Williamson Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. on Monday and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN. 37064. 615-794- 2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com