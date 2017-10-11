OBITUARY: Lee Edward McRee

Lee Edward McRee, age 81, of the Bethesda community, passed away Oct. 11,

2017 at his home.

Mr. McRee was born in Mt. Dora, Fla., to the late Howard and Estelle McRee. He

was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a member of Bethesda United Methodist

Church.

Lee was preceded in death by his son, Ivy Lee McRee; brothers, Ernest

McRee, Roy McRee and Howard McRee, Jr.; sisters, Susan Perry and Peggy

Smith. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Annette Beasley McRee of

the Bethesda community; sons, Lee Jr. (Lori) McRee of Cameron, N.C. and Danny Van Wie of Pittsburgh, Penn.; daughters, Della (David) Stollenwerck of Millbrook, Ala., Sherry (Mark) Yost of San Diego, Calif., and Lori Copenhaver of Prattville, Ala.; brothers, Mickey (Jonelle) McRee of Fernandina Beach, Fla, and Jackey (Judi) McRee of Bristol, Tenn.; sister, Sharon (J.D.) Carter of Auburndale, Fla.; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Mary Kate Myers officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers and members of Bethesda United Methodist Church will serve as honorary pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Bethesda United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com