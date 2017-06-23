OBITUARY: Lighthall Poteete

Lighthall Poteete, age 94, of College Grove, Tenn., passed away June 21, 2017.

Mr. Poteete enjoyed farming and listening to bluegrass music. He was a World War II veteran. He also worked with his wife Marie, caring for and sponsoring a residential care home for disabled veterans for 37 years. He was a long time member of the College Grove Church of Christ. He will be missed by family and friends. We love you Dad. Remember Lighthall as a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and always a good provider.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Marie Dodd Poteete, brothers, Charles Poteete, Emory Poteete, Jr. and Freeman Poteete. Survived by children, Janice (Larry) Lowe, James Lighthall Poteete, Jr., Peggy (Larry) Pitts, Vickie (Roger) Brake and Tandy (Kathy) Poteete; sisters, Willie Blythe Hood, Lucy (Charles) Giles, Shirley Carpenter and Jean Holland; sister in law, Mary Ann Poteete; 17 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jasper Hatcher and Ed Slayton officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to College Grove Church of Christ or Church of Christ Disaster Relief Fund.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and one hour prior to the service on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

