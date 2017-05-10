OBITUARY: Lilia Portillo Radich

Lilia Portillo Radich, of Sedro Woolley, Wash., has passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer while living in Spring Hill, Tenn., and surrounded by family on May 6, 2017.

Lilia was born on Nov. 8, 1943 to parents Savino and Velia Portillo in Los Angeles, Calif. She grew up in Los Angeles, Calif., and in 1968 moved to Washington state. Lilia is beautiful – a generous and fun loving person, quick-witted and with an easy smile. She loved her husband and children as well as and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and whole family. She also loved her friends and fondly remembered her school friends, church friends, and wonderful neighbors. She loved and appreciated people of all ages (especially children) and was a gifted, patient teacher of English Second Language classes for the Burlington Edison School district in Burlington, Wash., for years. Lilia loved to laugh, bake, and cook as well. She was known as a fantastic baker of her giant delicious oatmeal cookies! How often we would enjoy her cookies while playing Scrabble (her favorite game) with her. We all loved that she was a fantastic listener and quick with words of encouragement. She loved to sing and her home was filled with laughter and music. She never missed a chance to talk with and admire every baby she saw! What fun she had traveling to Hawaii with her son David and traveling to beautiful Italy and Mexico with her sister Dr. Febe. Lilia and her husband loved to take outings in his boat along the San Juan Islands and waterways along Washington state as well as traveling back and forth across the United States to see her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She would spend hours tending her little flowers, herbs, shrubs and trees on their country property after her retirement, and really enjoyed reading and writing notes of encouragement. She is a sweet Christian with a brave, strong faith in God, a heart filled with cheerful optimism and constantly in prayer. Lilia’s examples of kindness, encouragement, love, and her example of cheerfully working hard will live on in our memories and we shall spend our lives honoring her. Before departing for heaven she spoke in joy of the reunion she would soon have with her father, mother, grandparents and most of all soon seeing her Lord and Savior! She told all her family of the love that she has for each of us and we told her we love her forever too.

Dear, precious Lilia: we will miss you and grieve but we have the HOPE of seeing you again in our reunion with you in heaven…

With sincere love, your husband (of 33 years) John Radich; sister, Dr. Febe Portillo Jones of San Francisco, Calif.; stepson, Steve Radich of Burlington, Wash.; daughter, Alina Zangrilli and son-in-law, Joe Zangrilli of Pennsylvania, daughter, Heidi Watson and son-in- law, Jerry of Nashville, Tenn.; son, David Johnson and daughter-in- law, Remi of Texas; grandchildren, Carlie Lawlor and husband, Jay of Spring Hill, Tenn., Jonathan Watson and wife, Rebeka of Nashville, Tenn., Jordan Johnson of Burlington, Wash., Joel Johnson of Bellingham, Wash., Alissa Solver of Burlington, Wash., Heidi Solver of Burlington, Wash.; and great grandchildren, Javan Lawlor, Tiras Lawlor, Isla Lawlor, Judah Lawlor, William Watson, and Kathryn Watson.

A remembrance service will be held in Washington at a later date, if you wish to be notified when arrangements are made, please email Alina at alinazangrilli@gmail.com and we will keep you updated!

In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to St. Jude Hospital www.stjude.org.

Proverbs 31:28 – Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her …

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com