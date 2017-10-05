OBITUARY: Linda Anne Terrell

Linda Anne Terrell, age 68, entered into eternal rest at home with her loving family by her side.

She was a loving mother, daughter and grandmother who enjoyed being with her grandchildren more than anything. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Preceded in death by her father, Clarence W. Terrell, Sr.; siblings, Clarence “Woody” Terrell and Charles Kenneth Terrell; father of Kim and Jenny, Ronald James Uzenoff. She leaves behind her loving daughters, Kim (Travis) Woodside and Jenny Davidson; son, Herbert “Gibby” Connor, Jr.; mother, Rosa “GG” Evans Terrell; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Morgan and Lauren Woodside, Sidney Postley, Seth and Brooklyn Davidson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059

