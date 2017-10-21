OBITUARY: Linda Kay Johnston Doty, mother of Brentwood mayor

Linda Kay Johnston Doty, 69, passed away after a brief illness Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

She leaves her devoted husband of 50 years, Ray Doty, who served as an example of love and loyalty throughout her illness and in their life together. She also leaves her only child, a daughter, Jill Doty Burgin, who is the mayor of the City of Brentwood, Tennessee, and Jill’s husband, Tim. Linda’s spirit is carried on by her three beloved grandsons, Henry Burgin, Mason Burgin and Owen Burgin, who she called “angel boys” no matter how old they got or how much taller than her they stood.

Born in Memphis to Kathryn Virginia Mason and Clyde William Johnston on December 1, 1947, Linda was also an only child who grew up in her grandmother’s house on Sixth Street. She met Ray while they both were students at Humes High School, and the high school sweethearts celebrated 50 years of marriage this July.

Linda worked her entire adult life but spent the longest tenures as an oral surgery assistant for Dr. Gilbert Stein and as an assistant to Dr. Ken Hopkins in the dental clinic at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In her 11 years at St. Jude, she cared for countless pediatric cancer patients and also helped provide free dental care to children who lived in public housing nearby. After her grandchildren were born, she and Ray moved to Franklin, where she lived the dream as a full-time Grammy.

She loved to rehash the drama of The Bold and the Beautiful on the phone with her daughter and could be counted on for hilarious cutting commentary during televised beauty pageants and award shows. She was a natural in the kitchen with great instincts for what would taste

good. She made the best deviled eggs in the world but almost never lived down the year she decided to make oyster dressing at Thanksgiving.

Linda was an excellent planner and a master of the supporting role, sacrificing her own career dreams to be sure her husband and daughter had what they needed to succeed. She kept a fastidious house and never missed her monthly hair appointments with Martha Harris, who was her closest friend in Franklin.

Her family will miss her mischievous cackle and loving presence. Memorial contributions can be

made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. https://shop.stjude.org/GiftCatalog/donation.do?cID=14262&pID=24671&frequency_selected=2

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in the Memorial Chapel at Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, Tennessee, with the Rev. Jeff Wilson officiating. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until time of the service at the church. Active pallbearers are Henry Burgin, Mason Burgin, Owen Burgin, Tim Burgin, Steve Burgin and David Burgin. Burial will follow the service at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin, Tennessee.

An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775