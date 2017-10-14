OBITUARY: Linda Yelverton Krohn

Linda Yelverton Krohn passed away on Oct. 9, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry. She is survived by her son, Brian of Moss Pointe, Mississippi, and granddaughters, Caili and Jaden of Nashville.

Linda grew up in Mississippi and was graduated from Mississippi University for Women, nee Mississippi State College for Women. After several years as a school teacher, she became an interior designer until she and Jerry founded Krohn Homes, building homes in the Brentwood area. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Linda was an excellent cook who enjoyed entertaining and did it with ease. She will be remembered by those who loved her as a true “Southern Lady.”

Linda was a member of Brentwood United Methodist Church where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Honorary pallbearers are The Seekers Sunday School Class. Memorial contributions may be made to Brentwood United Methodist Church, Seekers Class, 309 Franklin Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027.

An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377- 0775