OBITUARY: Lucian Franklin Emerson, Jr.

Lucian Franklin Emerson, Jr. passed away Oct. 27, 2017.

Affectionately known as Pops to his family, Frank was born April 30, 1951, to the late Lucian and Betty Jane Emerson. Frank is survived by his wife of 17 years, Kathy Sellers Emerson; daughter MacKenzie (Michael) Emerson Wheeler; sons Luke (Leigh Ann) and Patrick (Megan) Emerson, Wes (Samantha) and Mason (Liz) Sellers, and his 10 amazing grandchildren: Oliver, Ava, Georgia, Parker, Henry, Hudson, Rush, Harley, Reese and Hayes. He is also survived by his siblings Lucia (Jim) Gage, Melinda (Jim) Hagans, Scott (Kathy) Emerson, Jon (Amy) Emerson.

Frank was a graduate of Vanderbilt University. Upon graduating, he was commissioned in the U.S. Navy, attending pilot training and serving for 7 years. He continued his service with the Tennessee Air National Guard, retiring with 20 years of service. A man of many facets, Frank was a pilot, businessman, entrepreneur, broker, investor, consultant, and photographer. As a cancer survivor, Frank was a passionate advocate for the development of palliative care models and end of life treatment nationwide.

In addition to his love for his family, Frank’s heart was fulfilled when he was helping others, not only locally but in international communities as well. Frank will be remembered by family and countless friends for his disarming charm and warm smile; as a strong leader and as a man whose influence and impact are far reaching.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Franklin Rotary at Breakfast, Starfish International. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2017,

at Brentwood United Methodist Church (309 Franklin Rd., Brentwood, TN). A memorial service will follow.