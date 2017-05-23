OBITUARY: Lucille Marion Butler

Lucille Marion Butler, age 95 of Spring Hill, Tenn., passed away on May 18, 2017.

She was a sweet, kind, generous and smart person who loved her hugs. She was also witty and fun to be around and she was a selfless person who was very easy going. She enjoyed crafting and beading jewelry. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Butler was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Butler; son, Charles Butler and grandson, David Mullen. She leaves behind her daughter-in- law, Theresa Butler; grandchildren, Tom (Denise) Mullen, Michael Mullen and Tony (Angie) Mullen; great grandchildren, Christopher, Nicole, Matthew, C.J., Breanna, Jacob and Luke; great great grandchildren, Gage, Jack and Sonja; beloved dogs, Tessie and Tucker.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Happy Tales Humane Society.

