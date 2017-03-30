Obituary: Lynda Ozment Stapp

Lynda Ozment Stapp, 57, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away suddenly from a brain aneurysm on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Lynda was born on Nov. 24, 1959 in York, Alabama.

She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 33 years, Kenny Stapp; daughter Annie (John) Wells and son Preston; her parents Edward and Virginia Ozment; four siblings, Sam (Pam) Ozment, Bruce (Jan) Ozment, Nancy (Mark) Gay and Annette (Nick) Dial; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Lynda was a loving mother, wife, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend with a big heart. Her world revolved around her children and her husband. She loved spending time with her loved ones and friends including her “birthday group,” “bible study group” and “walking group.” She was a master planner and organizer and used any excuse to throw a party. She never met a stranger and had friends all across the world-from Alabama and Tennessee to India and Australia. Lynda had a way of making everyone she met feel so incredibly special. She was a sassy, stylish, vibrant, authentic and loyal human being.

“She will be deeply missed and we will try hard to live our lives to the fullest in her honor.” Lynda was an organ donor and her harvested organs, to date, have extended the lives of three people.

A private family memorial will be held in Lynda’s honor.

An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com, 615-377-0775.