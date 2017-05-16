OBITUARY: Lynette Turman

Lynette Turman, age 61, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away on May 5, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Joyce Barnes, Sr. Survived by husband of 31 years, James Turman, Sr; sons, Terry (Amy) Lampley, Michael (Stephanie) Lampley, James (Katie) Turman, Jr.; daughter, Jamie Leady; brothers, Ronnie (Patty) Barnes, Larry (Andrea) Barnes, Eddie (Penny) Barnes and 10 grandchildren.

Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Franklin Community of Faith, Ronnie Johnson and Gary Fewell officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Lynette Turman Memorial Fund.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME;

