OBITUARY: Mable Talley Culberson

Mable Talley Culberson, age 89, of College Grove, Tenn., passed away May 21, 2017.

She was a longtime member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. Retired employee with Lasko Metals.

Mrs. Culberson was preceded in death by her husband, Dorris Alfred Culberson, and son, James Culberson. Survived by: daughter, Ann Culberson Beasley; sister, Martha (Ed) Rehorn; grandchildren, Paula (Kevin) Sanders, Todd Beasley and Doug Culberson; great grandchild, Skylar Sanders.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Rev. Mary Kate Myers officiating. Interment College Grove Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be The Home Demonstration Club. Memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church of the American Heart Association. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin. 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com