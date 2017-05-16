OBITUARY: Madge Ellen (Ragland) Reid

Madge Ellen (Ragland) Reid, age 81 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away May 11, 2017.

Madge was born and raised in Marshal, Ark., as one of 14 children. Madge grew up serving God and others. Her love for God and her family gave her a servant’s heart all her life.

She was preceded in death by her childhood sweet heart and husband of 57 years, James H. Reid. She is survived by her daughter, Margo Reid; of Petersburg, sons, Michael (Mindy) Reid, of Smyrna, and James (Tricia) Reid of Franklin; grandchildren Richard Reid, Carolyn (Jimmy) Arnold, Anthony Fumagalli, Hannah Reid, Benjamin Reid and Lilly Reid; great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Nathan, Isaac, Gabriel, Austin, Tyler, Aubree, Nolan, Sophia and Madison; brother, Eutah Ragland and sisters Sue, Eileen, and Beverly.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2017, at The Vineyard Church, 308 Jordan Road, Franklin. Interment, Neapolis Cemetery.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064

615-794- 2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com