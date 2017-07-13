OBITUARY: Mae Sawyer Sanders

Mae Sawyer Sanders, age 92, passed away July 12, 2017.

Mrs. Sanders was a lifelong resident and homemaker in Williamson Co., Tenn. She was active at First Baptist Church in Franklin for many years. Past president of Williamson Co. Farm Bureau Women’s organization.

Mrs. Sanders was preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Sanders; brother, Edward Sawyer; sisters, Sara Ladd and Martha Butler. Survived by: sons, Lee (Amy) Sanders and Eddie (Pam) Sanders; daughters, Gail (Sam) Long and Sandra (fiance’ Rodney Barnes) Tomlin; grandchildren, Noah (Sherryl) Sanders, Stefani (Layton) McCoy, Meredith (Randal) McCoy, Josh (Melissa) Sanders, Bret Long and Jason (Lauren) Tomlin; great grandchildren, Hannah Rauschenberger, Tagen Sanders, Hayden Sanders, Gauge McCoy, Knox and Violet Tomlin; brother in law, Larry Sanders and sister in law, Grace Sanders.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Ed Alexander officiating. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Grandsons and grandson in laws will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Nancy King and caregivers with First Light Home Care. Memorials may be made to Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom program or American Heart Association.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Friday and one hour prior to the service.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

