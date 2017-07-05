OBITUARY: Margaret Childress White

Margaret Childress White, age 95, went to be with the Lord on July 3, 2017.

A native of Franklin, Tenn., she was born to the late Livie Childress and Joe Anna Marlin Childress. She was a member of the Franklin First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed her garden, she especially loved her rose garden and working in the yard. She was also an excellent cook and seamstress. She was a very determined person and was fair to everyone. More than anything she loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Tarpley White, to whom she was very dedicated. Also preceded by a grandson, Tarpley White and eight siblings. She leaves behind her children, Frank (Bettie) White and Jean Hood; brother, Doris (Louise) Childress; grandchildren, Jennifer (Dee) Peppers, Donna Hood, Margaret Hood, Joe Anna Hood, Tammy Hood, Joel (Emily) Hood and Jason White; great grandchildren, Hunter and Riley White.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Dr. Lynn Hill officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason White, Hunter White, Joel Hood, Dee Peppers, Ben Jones, Victor Anguiano and Doris Childress. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robin McConnell and family, Patricia Davis, Dr. Willoughby and staff, Lynn Watters and Margaret Pewitt.

The family would also like to thank the staff of Willowbrook Home Health and Belvedere Commons. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Franklin First United Methodist Church.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794- 2289

