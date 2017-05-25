OBITUARY: Margaret Louise Tomlin Johnson

Margaret Louise Tomlin Johnson, age 91, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away May 24, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Abram Johnson, two sisters and two brothers. Survived by: daughters, Debbie Peach and Denise Johnson; brother, Pete Tomlin; sisters, Frances “Doodle” Peay and Rosie (Sam) Bogle; grandchildren, Jason (Shawn) Arnold, Angela (Jeff) Alexander and John A. Arnold; great grandchildren, Emily, Logan, Maggie, Kelcie, William, Kylee and Kailyn and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Bobby Bennett officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jason and John A. Arnold, Jeff Alexander, Jim Maxwell, Teddy Peay and Dean Hardison. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

