OBITUARY: Marie Soyars Basham

Marie Soyars Basham, age 70, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away suddenly on May 3, 2017.

She was strong in her faith and a selfless person who would help anyone in need. She was a dedicated hard worker who enjoyed cooking for her family, reading and gardening. She was also a great listener. Most of all she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Preceded in death by her father, Henry Soyars and mother, Sammie Rogers Soyars. She leaves behind her loving husband, James Basham; son, Jim (Carmen) Basham; daughter, Penny (Scott) Thompson; brother, Roger (Judy) Soyars; sister, Marilee (Wayne) Taylor; grandchildren, Abby and Claire Thompson, Jake Basham, Connor, Emme and Tucker Tremayne.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and two hours prior to the service. Inurnment will be held in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794- 2289

