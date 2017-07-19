OBITUARY: Marilyn Kay Bryant

Marilyn Kay Bryant, age 61, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

Marilyn was adventurous and loved to travel. She and Randy traveled abroad experiencing many cultures and countries. If there was a mountain to be seen, she saw it. No distance hindered her desire. Her last trip, in March of 2016, was to Iceland to see the Northern Lights, one of her most treasured memories. At home, her family pets; flowers and crafts filled her time.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Harold Hatfield. Survivors include her loving husband of 30 years, Randy Bryant; mother, Bessie Parham Hatfield; brothers-in- law, Ronald (Litsa) Bryant of Salisbury, Md., and Robert (Marcia) Bryant of Paducah, Ky.; sister-in- law, Lillie (Skip) Grief of Paducah, Ky.; uncle, Marion Parham; aunts, Leola Beard and Jeanne Parham; nephew, Jason Womack; great nephew, Brenen Womack; and numerous cousins.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2017, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m.

