OBITUARY: Marilyn Kay Reever

Marilyn Kay Reever of Franklin, TN passed away on May 4, 2017.

She was 67 years old, born on Nov. 3, 1949, to Everette Voyles and Thelma Arington Voyles in Roseville, Kentucky, Marilyn graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in nursing. She continued her education at Madison Hospital School of Anesthesia where she met her lifelong friend, Sylvia Evans. Her love of family, friends, career, literature, culinary, travel and the arts filled her life. Marilyn’s career as a nurse anesthetist spanned 37 years, with Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, Ky., hosting a majority of those years. Following retirement, Marilyn moved to Franklin, Tenn., where she established a rich network of friends in the community of Westhaven. Marilyn was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in June of 2014. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side in her home in Franklin, Tenn.

Marilyn was preceded in death by parents, Everette Voyles and Thelma Arington Voyles; brother, Clyde Voyles. She leaves behind her two sons, Joseph Paul (Tabitha) Reever and Jay Michael (Lee) Reever; sister, Doris Rowe; grandchildren, Sean Reever, Gabriel and Hannah-Kaye Fleming. A celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Westhaven Golf Clubhouse.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alive Hospice in honor of Marilyn Reever.