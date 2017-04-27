OBITUARY: Marilyn M. Grillot

Marilyn M. Grillot, age 60 of Franklin, Tenn., went home to be with God on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 surrounded by family and friends.

Marilyn was born in Hamilton, Ohio, daughter to the late Fred and Melba Meyers.

She was a graduate of Badin High School and the University of Cincinnati.

Survivors include her loving husband of 37 years, Michael Grillot; son, Daniel Grillot; daughter, Kari (Dwight) Mauk; 2 grandchildren, Dalton and Kenley Mauk sister, Beth (Robert) Hough; brother, Tom (Kathy) Meyers; Sisters-in- law Janet (Jerry) Luthman and Nancy (Bob) Marshal; brothers-in- law Denis (Deb) Grillot, Dale (Mary) Grillot, and Keith (Annette) Grillot; 15 nieces and nephews.

Her parents and her brother, Fred, preceded Marilyn in death.

The family will receive friends 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Philip Catholic Church, Franklin, Tenn., on Monday, May 1, 2017 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, and to honor Marilyn’s long fight and victory over MS, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Mid-South Chapter or to Williamson Medical Center In loving memory of Marilyn M. Grillot

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794- 2289

www.williamsonmemorial.com