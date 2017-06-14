OBITUARY: Marjorie Lenore Sommer

Marjorie Lenore Sommer, age 96 of Nashville, Tenn., passed away June 13, 2017.

Born in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late James and Hulda Paterson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Sommer.

She is survived by her son, John R. (Cindy) Sommer; daughter, Carol Casey; grandchildren, Jana (Jacob) Savage, Jack (Kelly) Sommer and Jeff Sommer; great-grandchildren, Audrey Savage, Cole Savage, Norah Savage, Grayson Savage, Juda Sommer and Susanna Sommer.

Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Ward Jones officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.

