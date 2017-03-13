OBITUARY: Martha Carolyn Wilhoite Crutcher

Martha Carolyn Wilhoite Crutcher, age 79, of Thompson’s Station, passed away on March 11, 2017.

She worked in the cafeteria for the Williamson County School System at Bethesda School for 23 years. Mrs. Crutcher wa a long time member of Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Preceded in death by husband, Sam Crutcher; grandson, Chris Reid and parents Marion and Myrtle Wilhoite. Survived by sons; Marion “Pete” (Kate) Crutcher, Roy “Bubba”(Debbie) Crutcher; daughters, Diane (Ron) Reid, Dorothy Ann “Sis” Crutcher; grandchildren, Stacie (Landon) Cammilleri, Rachel Crutcher, Cody Crutcher, Shauna (Chris) Poindexter, Kaidynce Grissom; great grandchildren, Hannah, Reid and Bailee Ragland, Jaxon Reid; step father, Thomas Woodside.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2017, and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. John Eatherly and Bro. Buddy Pope officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Clifton Crutcher, Milton Crutcher, Larry Skinner, Jim Hatcher, Leonard “Pee Wee” Beard, Larry Grissom, Cody Crutcher, Landon Cammilleri, Brian Thompson, Brad Thompson, Michael Hamm and Kerry Davis.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mt . Carmel Church Family. Memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

