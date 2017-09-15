OBITUARY: Martha Warren Derryberry

Martha Warren Derryberry, of the Rally Hill Community, was born May 7, 1929.

She passed away at Williamson Medical Center on Sept. 15, 2017, after a brief illness.

She was the daughter of the late Herman and Ethel (Cathey) Warren. Mrs. Derryberry was preceded in death by her husband of 59 ½ years, John Cromer, and son-in- law Larry Davis; brothers, Sam D., Herman “Dot”, Jack and Thomas Warren as well as sisters Louise Ring and Mary Whitaker, Martha’s identical twin. She is survived by daughter Judy Davis, Spring Hill; and son, John (Lane) Derryberry of Madison, Ala., grandson, Jonathan (Audra) Henderson of Huntsville, Ala., as well as sisters, Rachel Bond, Franklin, and Jane (Royce) Reynolds of Greensboro, N.C., a host of nieces and nephews, and friend Rhonda Pace.

Mrs. Derryberry was a lifelong member of Glenn’s Chapel UMC. For over 30 years, she and her husband conducted monthly gospel singings there and were supporters of gospel singings. She was the WAKM-appointed Mayor of Rally Hill.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Spring Hill

Memorial Funeral Home, the Rev. Mark Hall officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday and two hours prior to the service. Burial is at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Henderson, Kenny Sweeney, Anthony Bond, Josh Whitaker, Darrell Warren, Richard Warren and Darrell Williams. Honorary Pallbearers are Jason Warren, Randy Warren, Ron Pace and Mann Ring.

A special thanks to Dr. Bradley Bullock and associates, the nurses and staff of 3rd Floor CCU at Williamson Medical Center, Joyce Rodgers, Ashley Stewart, and the rest of the staff at Grace HealthCare. Memorials may be made to Glenn’s Chapel UMC.

