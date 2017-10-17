OBITUARY: Mary A. Cox Harrison

Mary A. Cox Harrison, age 82 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away October 15, 2017.

Preceded in death by husband, Milton Harrison. Survived by: sons, William (Janice) Rader and Ronald (Terrilyn) Rader; daughter, Anita Clark; sister, Betty King; six grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and noon until service time on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

