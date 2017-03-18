OBITUARY: Mary Frances French Woodside Hilliard

Mary Frances French Woodside Hilliard, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away March 18, 2017.

She was born in Lobelville, Tenn., to the late Jack and Bertie French. She was a member of Berrys Chapel Church of Christ for 35 years.

Preceded in death by husbands Charles E. Woodside and Robert F. Hilliard. Survived by son, Ed (Lynn) Woodside; daughters, Barbara (Barry) Johnson and Debbie (Jim) Moody; sister, Pauline Sanders; grandchildren, Tammy (Darron) Moore, Misty Moody, Megan (Chris) Francis, Melanie (Cliff) Lord, Josh (Meghan) Johnson, Jared (Monica) Johnson, Jimmy (LeeAnn) Moody, Grace Woodside and Charles Woodside; nine great grandchildren, special friends Freida Rhodes and Charlie Weaver.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2017, at Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ with visitation one hour prior to the service. Terry Jones to officiate. A private family burial will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Grandsons and nephew Gary Sanders will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ or Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball Scholarship Fund.

