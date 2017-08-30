OBITUARY: Mary Jane Wood Fleming

Mary Jane Wood Fleming, age 89, of Thompson’s Station, Tenn., passed away Aug. 30, 2017.

She was born in Hodges, Ala., to the late Jett and Maude Stone Wood. She was a

member of Walker Memorial Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband,

Albert Benjamin Fleming and son, Johnny Fleming; brothers, Gene Wood and

Wayne Wood. Survived by daughter, Sharon Carroll; daughter in-law, Teresa

Fleming; brothers, Joe Wood, Bob (Ollie) Wood and Max (Bonnie) Wood; sister,

Dorothy Hester; sister in-law, Lola Wood; grandchildren, Ryan Fleming, Grant

Bufford and Amelia Bufford (Colton) Bass; one great grandchild, Ainsley Rose

Fleming.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, at Williamson

Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 at Pinkard Funeral Home, 27305 AL-24, Russellville, AL 35653, with visitation two hours prior to the service. Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Old Line Cemetery in Hodges, Ala.

