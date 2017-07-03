OBITUARY: Mary Katherine McCain

Mary Katherine McCain was born on Jan. 24, 1939, in Fairview, Ky., to the late Oneal and Eleanor Henderson Harned. She passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2017 in Brentwood, Tenn., at the age of 78.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Lynn R. McCain; son, John (Myra) McCain; daughter, Shelva (Darryl) Moore; grandchildren, Caleb (Aimee) McCain, Zach (Adriane) McCain, Ross (Melissa) Moore, Katie (Zack) Brown, and Maggie (Kevin) Inman; great-grandchildren, June McCain, Leigh McCain, Eleanor McCain, Ella Inman, Hugh Moore, Owen Brown, Peter McCain, Clara McCain, and Katherine Moore; and sister, Helen Holley.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027 on Friday, June 30, 2017 at 2 p.m. with Mrs. Gayle Haywood officiating. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior.

Entombment will follow the service by escorted procession to Williamson Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com, 615-377- 0775.