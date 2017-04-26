OBITUARY: Mary Lou Montague

Mary Lou Montague passed away on April 23, 2017.

She leaves her little family; son Jim, daughter-in-law Kelly and much-loved grandchildren Chelsea and Jack. Also, her many friends from her love of quilting and member of CVQA, her Tuesday night Bunco girls, her Happy Endings Book Club, the Friday Bridge girls and the many friends at the Brentwood Library. These all have been her blessings.

Mary Lou and her husband, Tom, were raised in Florida. They lived in Miami for many years before moving to Brentwood. They loved sailing and spent many hours on the Florida waters. Their 60-year marriage was a loving and awesome time.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Brentwood United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 1. Visitation will start at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Recovery Aid Fund at BUMC.