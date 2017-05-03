OBITUARY: Mary Lurene Cook

Mary Lurene Cook, age 84 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away May 2, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn.

She was born in Minor Hill, Tenn., to the late James Meredith and Mimmie Othella Hillhouse Morrison. She is preceded in death by her husband, Orman Dexter Cook, Sr.; daughter, Mary Brown and granddaughter, Kimberly Ambrose. Survived by sons, Dexter Cook, Jr., James (Sheila) Cook, Ray (Janet) Cook, Alex (Karen) Cook and Keith (Alicia) Cook; daughters, Sheila Cook, Rena Cook and Kaye (Frank) Burchwell; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ronnie Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Trey Edwards, Michael Edwards, Jeremiah Edwards, Roger Poe, Jonathan Finney and Frank Burchwell. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4825 Trousdale Dr. Suite 200 Nashville, TN 37220 or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St. Nashville, TN 37203.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289.

