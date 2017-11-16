OBITUARY: Matthew Shane Cameron

Matthew Shane Cameron, age 47, of Franklin, Tennessee, was born into eternal life on Nov. 14, 2017.

A life-long adventurer, lover of people and fearless entrepreneur, Matthew leaves behind a legacy of music, videos, film and countless stories of people whom he inspired through his work as a producer and as the founder of Stormlight Pictures.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 18 years, Tatiana “Tajci” Cameron; sons, Dante Xavier Cameron, Evan Amadeus Cameron and Blais Ludvig Cameron; parents, Walter Eugene “Gene” Cameron and RoseMarie Cameron; brother, Father Ben J. Cameron, C.P.M.; sisters, LinMarie Cameron and Mary Katherine (Sam) Appiagyei; mother-in- law, Stefica Matejas and many other loving family members.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 at St. Philip Catholic Church, Father Ben Cameron and Father Bala officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church. A rosary service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Burial will follow the service in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

