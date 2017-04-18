OBITUARY: Maxwell D. Weinstein, Esq.

Maxwell D. Weinstein, Esq., 79, of Thompson’s Station, passed away April 15, 2017, following a prolonged battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

He was born Jan. 21, 1938, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Irving and Helen Weinstein.

Being the first in his family to attend college, Max received his law degree in 1961 at the age of 23, and later received his Doctorate of Jurisprudence and was admitted to the New York State Bar Association. Over his career he was admitted to the Supreme Court of the United States and Tennessee Bar Association. He served a member of the Suffolk County Bar Association for over 50 years, assigned Arbitration Attorney for the county, and an honored member of the Huntington Lawyers Club. The list of dedications continues as he held memberships for over 50 years with the Masons of Jephtha Lodge and Knights of Pythias.

Max remained steadfast to his morals and ethics in all aspects of life. Young attorneys would often seek his advice and he would always make himself available for them, hoping to pass on the same values to the next generation. He cherished his work and the people met as a result. It did not matter to him when someone reached out to him; he was always ready to help.

Aside from his many accolades, Max will most fondly be remembered for his meaningful interactions with others. It did not matter if it was his closest friend or a complete stranger; he was always ready to share a joke or to tell a story to anyone who would listen. Those who knew Max would always leave a conversation with him better than how they entered: more knowledgeable, more joyous, or both.

Max will always be remembered as a beloved husband of 55 years to Marcia, loving brother to Phyllis, devoted father to Barry, Renee, and Nina, a dedicated grandfather to Josh, Zachary, Bradley, Julia, Adam, Michele, Jessica, and great-grandfather to Lukas.

Memorial donations in his honor may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Organization. www.lbda.org/donate