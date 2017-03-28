OBITUARY: Maxwell “Max” Tate Hollis

Maxwell “Max” Tate Hollis, age 15, of Spring Hill, Tenn., passed away March 27, 2017 at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

He was a sophomore at Summit High School where he was also a member of the football team.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Barber and grandmother, Brenda Barber. Survived by his parents, David and Karrie Hollis; sister, Sydney Hollis; grandfather, David (Millie) Hollis; grandmother, Donna Hollis; great-grandmother, Loretta Young; aunt, Kim (Tim) Houlne; uncle, Grant (Morgan) Davis; cousins, Nick Houlne and Jack Houlne and many countless friends.

Celebration of Life service will be held 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at Summit High School Football Field. In case of inclement weather the service will take place in the gymnasium. Michael Pence will officiate. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Summit High School Football Team. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Spring Hill Memorial Park, 5239 Main St, Spring Hill, TN 37174. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Max Hollis Memorial Fund at Trinity Church, 3011 Longford Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486- 0059. www.springhill-memorial.com