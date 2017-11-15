OBITUARY: Michael Alan (Mike) Roddick

Michael Alan (Mike) Roddick, 65, father of 4, and dedicated husband of 42 years, died unexpectedly on a trans-Canadian train expedition traveling east from Vancouver to Montreal.

Mike’s love for life and adventure was unwavering and left a lasting mark on all he met. It is only fitting that his journey would end in a place as big as his heart- the majestic Canadian Rockies.

He is survived by his wife Anne, son Michael Andrew (Andy) and wife Sherri Roddick, son Justin William and wife Rachel Roddick, son Adam Long and wife Elizabeth Roddick and daughter Megan Anne and husband Spencer Crosswy; and 6 adoring grandchildren: Mimi Elizabeth and Michael Asher Roddick, Judah William and Sylvia Anne Roddick and Matilda Anne and Oliver Franklin Crosswy. Although Mike is gone, his kind disposition and gentle smile will resonate for generations. Michael Alan Roddick, July 7, 1952- November 8, 2017.