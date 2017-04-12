OBITUARY: Michael Edward Pearson

Michael Edward Pearson, age 69 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away April 11, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Katherine Pearson; grandparents, Will Ed and Zola Pearson; James and Nellie Mayes and niece, Ashley Fly. Survived by his wife, Bonnie Pearson; son, William Pearson; brother, Dr. Terry (Evelyn) Pearson; granddaughter, Ally Pearson; two nieces, two nephews, three great nephews and one great niece.

Graveside service will be conducted beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Gardens – Magnolia Mausoleum, with Jim Taylor officiating. Active pallbearers will be Eddie Fly, Blaine Fly, John Speake, Beasley Overby, Jere Fly, Jeff Hermsdorfer, Daryl W. Watson and Erik Pearson. Honorary pallbearers will be members and husbands of Preceptor Phi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Monroe Carrel Children’s Hospital at Williamson Medical Center. Visitation will be noon until service time on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com