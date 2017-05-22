OBITUARY: Michael Lee Starnes

Michael Lee Starnes, age 45, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away May 21, 2017.

Michael was a special person who had a way of making friends everywhere. He loved Country Music, especially Conway Twitty and George Jones, and he also loved Gospel music. He worked special assignments with Waves and Flower Power.

He was preceded in death by father, Larry Starnes and sister, Penny Jo Bass. Survived by his loving family, mother, Mamie Ruth Slaughter Starnes; sisters, Pamela (Steve) Anderson and Paula J. Starnes all of Spring Hill, Tenn.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Pastor Reid Hughes and Pastor Jim Gosney officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be nephews, Dillon Bass, Brian Anderson, Timmy Gray, David Anderson, Tommy Gray and Daniel Bass. Honorary pallbearers will be Steven Anderson, Austin Brewer, Evan Anderson and Walton Scruggs. Special thanks to the staff at Mid-TN Supported Services for their love and care for Michael. Memorials may be made to Mid-TN Supported Services, 1161 Murfreesboro Pike, #215, Nashville, TN 37217. Visitation will be noon until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289

